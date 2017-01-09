Covestro funds catalyst R&D center

Covestro and Germany’s RWTH Aachen University have extended a catalyst research collaboration. Covestro will contribute $13 million over the next seven years to the university’s CAT Catalytic Center, a unit jointly operated by the partners. In operation since 2007, the center has 25 employees. It previously developed a zinc-based catalyst used in a new Covestro plant in Dormagen, Germany, that makes polyols from carbon dioxide.
