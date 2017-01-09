Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

How HIV inserts DNA into host genomes

Researchers provide first image of machinery used by the virus to integrate its genetic material

by Sarah Everts
January 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

When HIV infects a host cell, the pathogen converts its RNA code to DNA and then docks the genetic material in a host’s genome. The first glimpse of the HIV machinery that performs this insertion comes courtesy of a team of researchers led by Dmitry Lyumkis at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aah5163). Called the intasome, HIV’s insertion machinery is targeted and blocked by drugs such as raltegravir and elvitegravir. To develop these drugs and to study HIV’s intasome, scientists had relied on biochemical techniques, computer modeling, prior X-ray crystallography work describing individual domains within the insertion machinery and the structures of intasomes from related viruses, such as PFV, the prototype foamy virus. Lyumkis’s team used cryo-electron microscopy to image HIV’s intasome with a resolution of 3.5 to 4.5Å. The group found that several amino acid residues in and near the machinery’s active site are positioned differently in HIV compared with PFV. The new work “provides important guidance for rationally improving clinically relevant inhibitors,” notes the team. In another study published in Science, researchers led by Peter Cherepanov at London’s Francis Crick Institute report the cryo-electron structure of an intasome from a maedi-visna lentivirus, which could provide a platform for screening HIV intasome inhibitors (DOI: 10.1126/science.aah7002).

Image of the HIV machinery that integrates viral DNA into hosts.
Credit: Science
HIV machinery known as the intasome (two views shown here) integrates viral DNA (dark gray) into host DNA (light gray).
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-ray screening finds two drugs that could help treat COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure of SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein solved by NMR
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How remdesivir blocks SARS-CoV-2’s polymerase

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE