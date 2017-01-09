Sumitomo, Purdue target plant analysis

Sumitomo Chemical will join up with Jian Jin, an assistant professor of agricultural and biological engineering at Purdue University, to develop technology for analyzing the shapes of plant roots and leaves via imaging. The information will be used to suggest which fertilizers or crop protection chemicals should be applied. Sumitomo and Purdue researchers have worked together on other projects including new platforms for chemical substance analysis.
