Sanofi to keep Cepia contract business

The French drugmaker Sanofi says it has decided not to divest Cepia, its contract manufacturing arm. The business produces active pharmaceutical ingredients at 16 Sanofi chemical and biotech sites. It also offers process development services. In the biotech field alone, the business counts more than 280 customers in 62 countries. The decision to keep Cepia is based on its financial improvement and promising prospects, Sanofi says.
