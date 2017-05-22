Merck and FlexEnable shape the future

Liquid-crystal display materials maker Merck KGaA has teamed up with Cambridge, England-based flexible electronics producer FlexEnable to develop a new generation of LCDs with complex surfaces and shapes. The displays are set to combine FlexEnable’s organic thin-film transistors with Merck’s polymer-wall organic LCD technology. The organic LCDs the firms are working on have a bend radius that can go below 30 mm.
