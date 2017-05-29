Drugmakers cut jobs

Novartis will cut 250 positions in the U.S., most of them in East Hanover, N.J. In addition, the drug company plans 500 job cuts or relocations at its Basel, Switzerland, headquarters during the next 18 months. The jobs are associated with coordination, development, and production. But the firm says it will also add 350 Swiss posts, mostly across its biotech activities. Meanwhile, Israel’s Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will close a plant in Gödöllő, on the outskirts of Budapest, if it can’t sell it. The facility employs 500 people.
