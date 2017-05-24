Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Watching organelles bump into each other

Movies show how six types of the membrane-bound compartments interact simultaneously in live cells

by Stu Borman
May 24, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Seven photos show six organelles in a mouse fibroblast cell distinguished by different colors and a merged image showing their mutual interactions.
Credit: Adapted from Nature
Snapshots of six organelles in a mouse fibroblast cell (small panels) and a merged image showing mutual interactions (right). Scale bars are 10 µm.

Cells have membrane-bound compartments, called organelles, that allow certain biochemical processes to proceed without interference from other cell chemistry. For example, lipids are synthesized in the endoplasmic reticulum, stored and transported as lipid droplets, oxidized in mitochondria and peroxisomes, and hydrolyzed and recycled in liposomes.

Various types of organelles move around in cells and bump into each other to transfer biomolecules and send and receive biochemical signals. But researchers have struggled to analyze the detailed ways in which organelles interact throughout cells over time.

Video shows simultaneous motions and interactions of six types of organelles in a mouse fibroblast cell. Images of the most pervasive organelle, the endoplasmic reticulum, are removed midway through the video to show the other organelles more clearly. Scale bars are 10 µm.
Credit: Nature
Video shows simultaneous motions and interactions of six types of organelles in a mouse fibroblast cell. Images of the most pervasive organelle, the endoplasmic reticulum, are removed midway through the video to show the other organelles more clearly. Scale bars are 10 µm.
Credit: Nature

Scientists have now made movies in whole cells showing simultaneous interactions of six types of organelles—lysosomes, mitochondria, endoplasmic reticulum, peroxisomes, Golgi, and lipid droplets (Nature 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nature22369). The work, by Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz of Janelia Research Campus and coworkers, represents the most comprehensive analysis ever achieved of organelle motions and interactions, called the organelle interactome.

The researchers engineered monkey fibroblast cells to express four or five different-colored fluorescent proteins, each designed to localize in one type of organelle. For the other one or two organelles, the scientists added dyes to the cells known to target the desired compartments.

The team first used scanning confocal microscopy to monitor the fluorescent proteins and dyes point by point in thin slices of the cells. They analyzed organelle motions and contacts over 300 seconds and noted that the numbers of interactions decreased for most organelles in response to nocodazole, a drug that damages organelle-organizing microtubules. They also found that cell starvation increased lipid droplet interactions, likely to provide energy for the cell and restore reserves, and that excess fatty acids increased some lipid droplet interactions and decreased others to accommodate boosted fat metabolism.

Still, this point-by-point imaging with the scanning confocal microscope is very slow. To make three-dimensional videos of organelle interactions throughout whole cells, the researchers needed to speed up the imaging considerably. So they used lattice light-sheet microscopy to observe the fluorescent proteins and dyes simultaneously in cell slices. The scientists wrote software to distinguish each of the six monitored wavelengths and assembled those images to construct 3-D images from the slices. Lattice light-sheet microscopy, developed in 2015 by Janelia spectroscopist Eric Betzig, minimizes biological damage by illuminating thin slices of cells successively.

Among other findings, the movies show that the endoplasmic reticulum is the central organizer of the organelle interactome network and makes the most contacts with the other organelles.

The work is a breakthrough that “opens up wide-ranging opportunities for exploring the molecular mechanisms that underpin the organelle community’s dance,” writes Sang-Hee Shim of Korea University, who wrote a perspective accompanying the paper. “As the art of cell filmmaking matures, a new branch of systems biology based on images and video footage may emerge.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hybrid method boosts microscopy resolution
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Superresolution methods reveal new picture of the endoplasmic reticulum
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cryo-electron tomography provides first view of a cell’s nucleus in its natural, undisturbed environment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE