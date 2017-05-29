Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

What people are saying about EPA regulations

by Britt E. Erickson
May 29, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 22
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

EPA received more than 150,000 public comments about existing regulations by May 15. The comments, which largely opposed changes to the agency’s regulations, came from individual scientists and engineers as well as business owners and officials from the chemical industry.

Here are excerpts, which were edited for length and clarity.—JESSICA MORRISON

It appears that our government doesn’t remember the environmental disasters that triggered today’s environmental regulations. The Clean Water Act, the Toxic Substances Control Act, RCRA [the federal waste control law, the Resource Conservation & Recovery Act], air pollution regulations, etc., were all put in place due to public pressure from environmental disasters. I work in industry, and while regulations are a pain to deal with and cost money to comply with, there is no monetary value for human health and the health of our environment.

Marc Kenney, senior project engineer, River City Consultants, Grand Junction, Colo.

New products by Colonial Chemical, even if they are noticeably safer and more environmentally friendly than traditional chemicals, take far too long to receive EPA approval. In the old regulations, new substances were reviewed within 90 days. We believe this review time frame should be reinstated. We are in support of regulatory reform, but we believe, with a few changes, the regulation can be improved without stifling the innovation of new, safer chemicals.

Jennifer Palmer, regulatory manager, Colonial Chemical, South Pittsburg, Tenn.

I am the daughter of a former Pennsylvania coal miner. I am also a scientist and an active atmospheric chemist who has enjoyed relatively clean air in an era after the Clean Air Act was enacted. I am gravely concerned that rolling back the Clean Power Plan will cause devastating impacts to our environment and human health.

Amanda Grannas, professor of chemistry, Villanova University, Villanova, Pa.

One of the order’s criteria is whether costs outweigh benefits. I speak as an engineer with over 20 years in the chemical industry. Companies will figure out cost-effective ways to respond to regulations, and companies that provide products and services for pollution control also create jobs. But no company will voluntarily cut pollution if not required to and if its competition is not doing so.

Patricia Selby, private citizen, Grosse Ile, Mich.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US EPA proposes raising TSCA fees paid by chemical manufacturers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Big changes afoot for US chemical risk evaluations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump administration hobbles air pollution control

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE