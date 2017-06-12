AkzoNobel expands micronutrients

AkzoNobel plans to invest more than $11 million to expand capacity for chelated micronutrients–essential minerals for plants—at its site in Kvarntorp, Sweden. The expansion, which will add capacity primarily for iron chelates, is due to be completed in 2018. Quoting industry analysts, Akzo estimates that global demand for micronutrients is growing at more than 5% per year, driven by both population growth and regional water scarcity.
