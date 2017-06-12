Bayer reduces stake in Covestro

Bayer has raised $1.2 billion from the sale of 17.25 million shares in Covestro, the plastics business it spun off in 2015. The stock sale reduces Bayer’s stake in Covestro from 53% to 45%. The firm plans to reduce its stake by a further 4% and raise an additional $1.1 billion by offering bonds that in 2020 can be exchanged for Covestro shares. Bayer will use money from the share sale to help pay for its $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto. Bayer says it aims to fully separate from Covestro in the “medium term.”
