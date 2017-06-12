Call for papers for NMR conference

Abstracts are being accepted for the 6th Annual Practical Applications of NMR in Industry Conference (PANIC), which is being organized by the American Chemical Society. The meeting will take place on March 4–8 in La Jolla, Calif.
Highlights of the technical program include the application of NMR in pharmaceutical discovery and development, medical diagnostics, complex mixture analysis, forensics, polymer analysis, material science, food/agriculture science, petrochemicals/refining, and plant monitoring and problem solving.
Abstracts are due by Oct. 16. To submit an abstract or for more information, visit panic2018.abstractcentral.com or www.panicnmr.com.
