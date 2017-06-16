Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Antibacterial molecule may discourage resistance

Agent blocks bacterial but not human RNA polymerase active site

by Stu Borman
June 16, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Richard H. Ebright, Rutgers University
Pseudouridimycin (blue) directly binds the nucleoside triphosphate-binding active site of RNA polymerase (gray ribbons), whereas rifampin (red) binds a different site. Catalytic magnesium ion is violet.
Structure of RNA polymerase shows distinctly different binding sites for pseudouridimycin and the approved antibiotic rifampin.
Credit: Richard H. Ebright, Rutgers University
Pseudouridimycin (blue) directly binds the nucleoside triphosphate-binding active site of RNA polymerase (gray ribbons), whereas rifampin (red) binds a different site. Catalytic magnesium ion is violet.

A new small molecule attacks bacteria by a mechanism that microbes could struggle to develop resistance against, according to a study. The compound, the study’s authors say, could lead to an antibiotic for drug-resistant bacteria.

Richard H. Ebright of Rutgers University and coworkers, including scientists at the drug discovery company Naicons, found the agent, pseudouridimycin, by screening for extracts from soil microbes that inhibit bacterial RNA polymerase selectively (Cell 2017, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2017.05.042).

The molecule blocks the active site of bacterial RNA polymerase by mimicking the structure of nucleoside triphosphates, which the enzyme uses to stitch together RNA. By preventing the nucleoside triphosphates from binding the enzyme, the agent shuts down RNA synthesis, killing the microbes. Pseudouridimycin killed different types of bacteria, including drug-resistant strains, in test tubes and cleared a streptococcal infection in mice.

The study is “beautiful work” that could “actually lead to a clinically approved antibacterial drug,” comments RNA polymerase expert Georgi Belogurov of the University of Turku.

Bacterial RNA polymerase specialist Katsuhiko Murakami of Pennsylvania State University notes that bacteria probably would struggle to develop resistance to pseudouridimycin because preventing it from binding would likely also disturb RNA polymerase’s normal function, which could be fatal to the bacteria. For example, previous studies have shown that viral mutation against the flu drug favipiravir, which directly targets the viral RNA polymerase active site, “compromises RNA polymerase activity and function,” killing the virus, Murakami says.

Because bacterial RNA polymerase’s nucleoside triphosphate binding site has a structure and sequence similar to those of human RNA polymerases, most researchers thought it would be impossible for a molecule to block it selectively, Ebright says. But pseudouridimycin achieves this selectivity because it has a side chain that also binds an adjacent site conserved in bacterial but not human RNA polymerases.

What’s more, the study found that pseudo­uridimycin develops resistance an order of magnitude more slowly than does rifampin, an antibiotic that binds to another part of bacterial RNA polymerase.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Potential tuberculosis fighter takes an unusual tack
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Shape-Shifting Antibiotic Resistance
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Anti-inflammatory Drugs May Also Act As Antibiotics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE