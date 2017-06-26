Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

European Union further restricts four phthalates

Commonly used plasticizers would be prohibited at levels greater than 0.1% by weight in most products

by Britt E. Erickson
June 26, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A series of phthalate covered wires.
Credit: Shutterstock

The European Union is a step closer to prohibiting the use of four phthalates in consumer products. The Socio-Economic Analysis Committee of the European Chemicals Agency voted on June 20 in favor of restricting most uses of the chemicals under the EU’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation & Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) law.

The four phthalates are butylbenzyl phthalate (BBP), di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), dibutyl phthalate (DBP), and diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP).

Chemical structures of four commonly used phthalates.

The EU banned the use of the substances, which have been linked to reproductive effects, in 2015 under REACH. But companies can seek—and have obtained—continued-use authorizations if there are no safer alternatives. The proposed restrictions would eliminate continued-use authorizations for consumer products that contain the phthalates at levels greater than 0.1% by weight.

The four phthalates are used to soften plastics found in a wide range of consumer products, including flooring, coated fabrics and paper, recreational gear, mattresses, footwear, office supplies, wires, and cables. Measuring equipment for laboratory use would be exempt from the restrictions.

The European Commission still needs to formally adopt the restrictions, which would become effective three years after they are finalized.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE