Topsoe sells emissions catalysts to Umicore

Denmark’s Haldor Topsoe has agreed to sell its emissions catalyst business to Umicore, a Belgian precious metals and catalysts firm, for $135 million. The business’s 280 employees will transfer to Umicore along with technology, intellectual property, and production and R&D facilities in Brazil, China, Denmark, and the U.S. Topsoe says it will concentrate on refining and petrochemical catalysts. Umicore says the acquisition will bolster its emissions control catalyst portfolio.
