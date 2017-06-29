Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

How plants release their fragrant molecules

Petunias actively pump out volatile odor compounds with the help of protein transporters, study finds

by Michael Torrice
June 29, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Petunias release volatile molecules at night to attract pollinators.
A photograph of petunia flowers.
Credit: Shutterstock
Petunias release volatile molecules at night to attract pollinators.

Plants synthesize and emit volatile molecules as signals for pollinating insects to come hither, for nearby plants to ready defenses against hungry herbivores, and for many other purposes. Now scientists have discovered that plants actively release these volatile organic compounds (VOCs) with the help of protein transporters in their cell membranes (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aan0826).

“It’s pretty huge,” says Jonathan Gershenzon of the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology, who was not involved in the work. “For years, people thought that plant volatiles just passed through membranes and that there was no active mechanism for getting them out of cells.” This discovery, he says, suggests plants have invested a lot of resources in emitting VOCs, in part to control the timing and rates of their release for certain functions.

Researchers at Purdue University, led by Natalia Dudareva and including Joshua Widhalm and John Morgan, started to question the diffusion mechanism a few years ago. They calculated that for plants to release VOCs at the rates scientists had observed, cells would have to accumulate high millimolar concentrations of the molecules in their lipid membranes. Such concentrations would be toxic to the cells, Widhalm says.

So in the new study, the team examined gene expression patterns in petunia plants (Petunia hybrida) to find proteins that might actively release VOCs. The researchers looked for genes with high expression levels two days after flower opening—the peak VOC emission time—and low expression levels at the budding stage, when there is little VOC release.

One gene that fits that description is PhABCG1, which encodes for an adenosine triphosphate-binding cassette transporter. When the researchers used RNA interference to lower expression of PhABCG1, the petunias’ VOC emission rates dropped and the volatile molecules started accumulating inside the plants’ cells, indicating that the transporter protein controlled the release of the compounds.

Gershenzon says the work raises many new questions about VOC transport, including how cells move VOCs from where they are synthesized to transporters and how the compounds get through the hydrophilic cell wall.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Method uncovers synaptic vesicles’ hidden proteome
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lemons are sour. Here’s why.
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria Emit Chemical Stews

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE