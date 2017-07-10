Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Antibody disrupts blood-brain barrier

Found in people with an autoimmune disease, the antibody could give researchers clues about delivering drugs to the brain

by Michael Torrice
July 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Cells along the blood vessels in the brain form tight junctions to prevent toxic molecules—and often drug molecules—from entering the brain. Researchers have found an antibody that disrupts this blood-brain barrier in some people with an autoimmune disease (Sci. Transl. Med. 2017, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aai9111). The findings could lead to strategies to deliver drugs to the brain, the researchers say. Neuromyelitis optica is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks a certain protein in brain cells, often leading to inflammation and damage to the optic nerve and spinal cord. Antibodies targeting this protein can get past the blood-brain barrier, so scientists wondered how they performed the feat. A team led by Richard M. Ransohoff of Biogen and Jeffrey L. Bennett of the University of Colorado School of Medicine found that another antibody in patients’ blood can bind to and activate the endothelial cells responsible for forming the barrier. The team determined that this antibody targeted glucose-regulated protein 78 (GRP78) on the cells’ surfaces. Injecting the GRP78 antibody into mice daily for seven days increased the permeability of the animals’ blood-brain barriers, allowing proteins of different sizes to leak into the brain from the blood. Disrupting the blood-brain barrier for drug delivery is fraught with neurotoxicity issues, says William A. Banks of the University of Washington and VA Puget Sound Health Care System. But, he says, this study’s findings give scientists a new player to study to better understand the regulation of this important interface between the blood and brain.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Unexpected pathway discovered between apolipoprotein E and amyloid-β production
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Helping Clear Out Amyloid-β
Trafficking Protein Helps Clear Amyloid-β From Brain

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE