Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

EU moves to define endocrine-disrupting pesticides

Member states adopt criteria for identifying hormone-altering chemicals

by Britt E. Erickson
July 7, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo shows Dutch farmer in a tractor spraying pesticides on fruit trees in bloom.
Credit: Shutterstock
EU member states have approved criteria for determining whether a pesticide disrupts the hormone system.

European Union member states on July 4 adopted a list of criteria for identifying whether the active ingredient in a pesticide is an endocrine disruptor. The benchmarks are expected to set the stage for regulating chemicals that interfere with hormones in products beyond pesticides, including toys, cosmetics, and food packaging.

“After months of discussion we are advancing in the direction of the first regulatory system in the world with legally binding criteria to define what an endocrine disruptor is,” says EU Commissioner for Health & Food Safety Vytenis Andriukaitis. “Once implemented, the text will ensure that any active substance used in pesticides which is identified as an endocrine disruptor for people or animals can be assessed and withdrawn from the market.”

Neither the pesticide industry nor environmental groups supported the criteria when they were first proposed by the European Commission last year. Little has changed since then, and both sides are still raising concerns.

The pesticide industry, represented by the European Crop Protection Association, says the criteria could lead to the removal of dozens of pesticide products from the EU market. In a report released earlier this year, the industry group claimed that the criteria would reduce “crop yields, crop value, and the EU’s self-sufficiency in certain staple crops, such as wheat.”

On the other hand, EDC–Free Europe, a coalition of dozens of environmental and health advocacy groups, says the criteria will “require a high burden of proof,” so most endocrine-disrupting substances will be undetected and evade regulation.

Three scientific societies that are focused on endocrinology also oppose the criteria, citing “arbitrary exemptions for chemicals specifically designed to disrupt target insect endocrine systems that have similarities to systems in wildlife and humans.”

Groups on both sides of the issue are urging the European Parliament and Council to reject the criteria. The two bodies must approve the criteria within three months for the benchmarks to be officially adopted.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The herbicide glyphosate gets 10 more years in the EU
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glyphosate is not carcinogenic, EU report confirms
Glyphosate debate heats up in the EU

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE