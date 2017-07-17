BASF will launch new malaria nets

BASF is preparing to introduce mosquito nets that feature the pyrrole insecticide chlorfenapyr, which according to the company is the first completely new insecticide for malaria prevention to be recommended by the World Health Organization in 30 years. A second chlorfenapyr-based product for treating interior walls and ceilings is in the final stages of the WHO recommendation process, BASF says. The introduction is timely, the firm says, because in some areas malaria-carrying mosquitoes are developing resistance to standard pyrethroid insecticides.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter