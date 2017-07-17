Italmatch buys metal separation firm

The Italian chemical maker Italmatch has acquired Magpie Polymers, a spin-off from Paris’s École Polytechnique that specializes in the recovery of precious metals from industrial wastewater. Magpie’s filtration process is based on a resin that selectively recovers metals, including palladium, platinum, silver, and gold, that otherwise would be lost in wastewater from processes such as mining. Magpie claims its technology performs better than ion-exchange resins.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter