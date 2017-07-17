Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.S. House of Representatives passes FDA user-fee bill

Legislation to help pay for premarket drug reviews heads to the Senate

by Britt E. Erickson
July 17, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The U.S. House of Representatives cleared a bill on July 12 that reauthorizes the Food & Drug Administration to collect fees from companies to pay for reviews of new drugs and medical devices through fiscal 2022. The legislation now awaits a vote by the Senate, which is expected to pass it before lawmakers go on recess in August.

H.R. 2430 represents months of negotiations among FDA, the medical products industry, and Congress. The bipartisan bill aims to provide FDA with resources to bring new drugs and medical devices to market faster. It also contains provisions to improve FDA’s drug review process, including increasing the use of drug development tools such as biomarkers.

FDA typically receives about $2 billion each year from industry to help pay for safety and efficacy reviews of new pharmaceuticals and medical devices. That figure would stay about the same under H.R. 2430, providing FDA with nearly 60% of the money it spends on reviewing drugs and medical devices.

The White House, however, objects to the current level of industry-paid fees and is urging Congress to instead require companies to pay 100% of the costs of FDA’s premarket reviews. “In an era of renewed fiscal restraint, industries that benefit directly from FDA’s work should pay for it,” the Trump Administration says in a statement.

Experts predict that getting lawmakers to agree to the Administration’s request at this stage in the process is unlikely, given that FDA’s current user-fee authority expires Sept. 30.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE