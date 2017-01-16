Global bioprocessing boost for Merck

Merck KGaA is planning to build biologic drug development centers near Boston and Shanghai following the success of a similar center in Martillac, France. The new centers will provide bioprocessing services including cell line development, process development, and non-Good Manufacturing Process (GMP) clinical production. Additionally, Merck will beef up the Martillac center by adding a single-use GMP facility for customers. “We are seeing an increasing global demand for end-to-end process development solutions,” says Udit Batra, CEO of MilliporeSigma, Merck’s life sciences business.
