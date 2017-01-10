Periodic graphics: How do evergreen trees stay green?

References used to create this graphic:
Antifreeze proteins enable plants to survive in freezing conditions
How do trees survive winter cold?
Christmas trees have trouble seeing the light
To download a pdf of this article, visit http://cenm.ag/evergreen.
To see more of Brunning’s work, go to http://compoundchem.com. To see all of C&EN’s Periodic Graphics, visit http://cenm.ag/periodicgraphics.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter