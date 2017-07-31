Croda buys up surfactants spin-off

Specialty chemical firm Croda has acquired Enza Biotech, a spin-off from Sweden’s Lund University with a technology for making nonionic sugar-based surfactants from carbohydrates. Enza’s cofounders Maria Andersson and Stefan Ulvenlund and their team will transfer to Croda to commercialize the technology. Enza uses an enzymatic process to generate oligomeric alkylglycosides, which cause less irritation than nonionic surfactants when used in personal care products, Enza claims.
