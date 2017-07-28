U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to ban chlorpyrifos

Environmental activists and farmworkers joined Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) in Washington, D.C., on July 25 to drum up support for legislation (S. 1624) that would ban use of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on food crops. The organophosphate is neurotoxic and linked to developmental problems in children.
Under the Obama Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed to ban chlorpyrifos on food, but Trump EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt put off finalizing that decision until 2022.
“Congress must act because Administrator Pruitt has shown that he won’t. There is no question chlorpyrifos needs to come off the market. The science linking chlorpyrifos to brain damage and neurodevelopmental disorders in children is undeniable,” said Udall, who introduced S. 1624.
The bill has support of several Democrats in the Senate. Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez (D-N.Y.) introduced a similar measure (H.R. 3380) in the House of Representatives.
