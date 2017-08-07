EU extends review of Bayer-Monsanto

The European Commission has extended its initial review of Bayer’s planned $66 billion acquisition of Monsanto by two weeks, to Aug. 22. The review is to evaluate the impact of the planned acquisition on the European agricultural chemicals market. Bayer has already agreed with the commission that it will sell major assets to clear the way for the acquisition. Bayer says its acquisition remains on track to be completed by year-end.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter