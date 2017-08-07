Ineos to build German cumene plant

Ineos plans to build a cumene plant in Germany. The firm will complete a full study by year’s end with a view to starting production in 2020. Ineos will use technology developed by Badger Licensing. Ineos’s phenol and acetone products use cumene as a raw material. Ineos operates phenol and acetone plants in Gladbeck, Germany, and Antwerp, Belgium. It runs the world’s largest single-train cumene facility—also based on Badger technology—in Pasadena, Texas.
