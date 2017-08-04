Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Self-driving vesicles penetrate blood-brain barrier

Potential drug carriers follow glucose gradients in mice

by Tien nguyen
August 4, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 32
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Cartoon depiction of asymmetric polymersome comprised of two kinds of copolymers and two transmission electron microscopy images of two polymersomes.
Credit: Sci. Adv.
Cartoon depiction of asymmetric copolymer vesicle containing two enzymes that drive the catalytic conversion of glucose (left). A transmission electron micrograph of polymersome (right).

Nanoparticles that propel themselves through fluids could someday deliver drugs in the body. Unfortunately, their motion is usually undirected.

Now, an international team of researchers, led by Giuseppe Battaglia, a professor of molecular bionics at University College London, reveals a design that could point the self-driving nanoswimmers in a valuable direction: the brain (Sci. Adv. 2017, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1700362).

The self-propelling swimmers employ chemotaxis, or movement in the direction of a chemical gradient, in this case, of glucose. The particles can follow these gradients thanks to two key internal components: an asymmetric copolymer shell and an enzymatic “engine.”

The asymmetric, eyeball-shaped vesicle is a polymersome consisting of two kinds of copolymers. One copolymer, a mix of poly(ethylene oxide) and poly(butylene oxide), makes up a minor portion of the shell and acts as a highly permeable gate for small polar molecules to pass in and out of the vesicle. The other copolymer, a combination of alkyl methacrylate-type polymers, is much less permeable and forms the rest of the membrane.

Inside the polymer vesicle, two enzymes work in concert. Glucose oxidase converts glucose and oxygen into gluconolactone and hydrogen peroxide. Another enzyme called catalase breaks down the peroxide into oxygen, which helps feed the first reaction, and water. The overall products—water and gluconolactone—get released preferentially through the permeable gate.

The researchers propose a mechanism for the nanoswimmer’s chemotaxis, but this type of motion is still not well understood. When products escape from the vesicle, they create a local gradient that moves the particles in the direction of higher concentrations of glucose. One part of the body with high glucose concentrations is the brain.

The team tagged the nanoswimmers with a fluorescent dye and tracked their movement in mice. Twenty percent of the injected particles ended up in the animals’ brains, the highest percentage of penetration across the blood-brain barrier by any system to date, according to the authors.

The work is a “brilliant application of the chemotaxis idea” to use the glucose gradient to deliver drugs across the difficult-to-breach blood-brain barrier, says Thomas Mallouk, of Pennsylvania State University.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanosized probe ‘livestreams’ pH levels inside living cell
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria send signals from beyond the grave
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent evaporation controls shape of complex droplets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE