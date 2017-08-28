J&J deepens TB drug commitment

Johnson & Johnson has teamed with India’s Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) to develop new treatments for tuberculosis. The goal is safer, more effective, all-oral treatments for multi-drug-resistant TB, as well as TB drugs with novel mechanisms for all people with TB. Scientists from J&J and IMTECH will work together to tackle TB, which in 2015 killed nearly 500,000 people in India. In late 2012, J&J received approval for Sirturo, the first new TB treatment in 40 years.
