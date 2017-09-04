Big pharma partners sign Parkinson’s pact

AstraZeneca and Takeda Pharmaceutical are joining to develop MEDI1341, an antibody from AstraZeneca intended to treat Parkinson’s disease. MEDI1341 binds to and inhibits α-synuclein, a protein that accumulates in the nerve cells of people with Parkinson’s. Takeda will pay AstraZeneca up to $400 million. AstraZeneca will lead Phase I clinical trials, which are set to start later this year.
