Johnson & Johnson joins with India researchers to develop new TB drugs

India’s Institute of Microbial Technology, which is part of the government-established Council of Scientific & Industrial Research, has joined with Johnson & Johnson to help accelerate the discovery of innovative treatments for tuberculosis. Under the new partnership, scientists from Johnson & Johnson’s global public health team will work closely with institute scientists to explore oral treatment options that are more effective and safer than current regimens for tackling multi-drug-resistant TB. They will also develop new molecules to treat all people who have TB. “We are united with India in our determination to make TB history,” says Paul Stoffels, J&J’s chief scientific officer. “By bringing together some of India’s brightest minds with our scientists, we increase the potential to achieve major research breakthroughs that can lead to innovative new treatments for the millions of people in India and around the world who suffer from TB,” he said in a statement.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter