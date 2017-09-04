Merck KGaA buys chromatography firm

Merck KGaA has acquired Natrix Separations, an Ontario-based producer of hydrogel membrane products for single-use chromatography. Natrix markets both anion- and cation-exchange membranes and also is developing products to enable single-use biologic drug purification. Merck says Natrix’s technology will increase efficiency and reduce processing time for customers making monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter