AkzoNobel develops biobased chelates

AkzoNobel and the British firm Itaconix will jointly develop biobased chelating agents for laundry detergents and other cleaning products from fermentation-derived itaconic acid. The chelates will replace phosphates, which damage the environment, says Peter Kuijpers, AkzoNobel’s general manager for chelates and micronutrients. In February, the two companies agreed to develop itaconic acid-based polymers. Itaconix also has deals with Croda and Solvay.
