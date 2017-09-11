Lanxess squeezes Chemtura costs

Lanxess expects to save $120 million per year by 2020 from its recent acquisition of Chemtura. The firm had previously anticipated savings of about $100 million. Lanxess expects to reap half the savings from synergies in production and procurement, including the optimization of Chemtura processes and technologies. About 30% of savings are expected to come from cuts in administrative costs, primarily in North America. The final 20% will come from streamlining the combined sales and marketing organization. Lanxess has not revealed the impact on jobs.
