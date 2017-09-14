Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

U.S. Congress scrutinizes over-the-counter drugs

Draft bipartisan legislation would overhaul how FDA regulates nonprescription products

by Britt E. Erickson
September 14, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 37
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Manufacturers voluntarily agreed to add warnings to cough and cold medicines in 2007 stating “do not use in children under 4 years of age.”
A child taking cough medicine.
Credit: Shutterstock
Manufacturers voluntarily agreed to add warnings to cough and cold medicines in 2007 stating “do not use in children under 4 years of age.”

Nearly everyone agrees that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s system for regulating over-the-counter (OTC) drugs is outdated and broken. Now, some members of Congress want to fix it.

The current system, created 45 years ago, prevents innovative products from entering the market rapidly and hampers FDA from addressing safety issues, said witnesses at a Sept. 13 hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives.

OTC products include most medicines, from pain relievers to cough syrup, found on drug store shelves that consumers can buy without a doctor’s prescription. More than 300,000 OTC products are on the U.S. market, with annual sales of $32 billion, according to FDA.

Most OTC products enter the market without FDA reviewing them for safety or efficacy. If a product conforms to a set of government specifications in a document called an OTC monograph, FDA considers it to be generally recognized as safe and effective, and it can be legally sold.

But when FDA discovers a safety issue with an OTC drug on the market, it takes the agency years to resolve the problem. For example, it took FDA seven years to require liver toxicity warnings on acetaminophen, Janet Woodcock, head of FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation & Research, told the House Energy & Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Health. In 2007, FDA had to rely on industry to voluntarily change the labels on children’s cough and cold medicines when pediatricians raised concerns about appropriate dosages, she said.

FDA also lacks resources to complete all the monographs for each class of OTC drugs in a timely manner, Woodcock said. FDA must go through the cumbersome rule-making process for each group of drugs, such as cough and cold medicines or antacids. Since 1972, FDA has finalized only seven monographs, she told lawmakers, and needs to complete 88 more.

To help speed the process, FDA, drug manufacturers, and public health groups have worked with lawmakers over the past few months on legislation that would allow FDA to collect fees from facilities that manufacture OTC drugs. The money would allow FDA to increase the number of full-time employees reviewing OTC products from 30 to 135, Woodcock testified.

The bipartisan legislation, which was released as a discussion draft before the hearing, would also give FDA the authority to issue administrative orders instead of having to go through the rulemaking process to finalize each OTC monograph.

“The goal is to create a system that is more flexible and more efficient, that reflects scientific innovations, so that patients and consumers have greater access to better and safer OTC drug products,” says Rep. Michael Burgess (R-Texas), chair of the Health Subcommittee.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump signs FDA user fee legislation
U.S. House of Representatives passes FDA user-fee bill
Congress Passes Animal Drug User Fee Bill

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE