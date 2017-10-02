Lubbock, Texas Credit: Visit Lubbock

The ACS South Plains Local Section will host the 73rd Southwest Regional Meeting (SWRM) at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center in Lubbock, Texas, on Oct. 29–Nov. 1. The general chair is Paul Paré of Texas Tech University, and the program chair is William Hase of Texas Tech University.

Technical program. The theme of the meeting is “Chemistry in the Southwest.” Symposia will include “Chemical Biology & Drug Development,” “Electrophilic Agents in Medicinal Chemistry,” “Enabling Techniques for Organic Synthesis,” “S N 2 Reaction Dynamics,” and “Southwest Theoretical & Computational Chemistry.”

Plenary speaker Bill Jorgensen of Yale University will present on organic/enzymatic reactions, computer-aided drug design, and synthetic development of therapeutic agents targeting inflammatory and hyperproliferative diseases.

Keynote speakers include Richard Dixon of the University of North Texas; Mark Johnson of Yale University; Ann E. McDermott of Columbia University; Daniel Neumark of the University of California, Berkeley; John Tainer of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and Stephen H. White of the University of California, Irvine.

Workshops and educational programs. For higher education instructors, presentations concerning best practices, motivation, and blended learning will be offered through sessions titled “Online Dual-Credit Chemistry,” “Electrochemistry: EChem in a Box,” “Adventures in Course Flipping,” and “What Happens after a Test: Feedback & Learning.” A day-long symposium titled “Women in Chemistry” will include research and experiential presentations and discussions, advice panels, and a luncheon.

Laboratory safety training will include “Effective Chemical Safety Management,” a course covering relevant regulatory requirements, best management practices, a chemical hygiene plan, essential resource materials, fundamental risk assessment and management, fundamental exposure assessment, and basic emergency response.

“Research without Rules” is a more advanced laboratory safety course providing tools and strategies for productive and practical researcher-safety officer interactions.

The ACS Leadership Development System will offer “Leading without Authority,” and Elsevier Solutions will present a series titled “Drive a Successful Research Career: Publishing Strategies, Getting Noticed & Ph.D. Leveraging.”

Undergraduate programming. Sunday events include a chemistry demonstration competition in which student groups prepare chemistry-themed presentations to educate and entertain a general audience; a catered lunch to provide undergraduate networking with ACS student-affiliate peers; an undergraduate poster session to practice and refine research presentation techniques and explore peer research opportunities at other institutions; and a recruitment fair to meet with graduate advisers from universities in the region.

On Monday, undergrads, graduate students, recent grads, and experienced professionals considering a career change can attend a workshop on career paths in the chemical sciences. A career counselor will be available by appointment for one-on-one résumé and curriculum vitae reviews.

Exposition. An opening mixer and reception will be held in the central conference center exhibition area on Sunday evening. The exhibition will be open on Monday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Awards. An awards banquet on Tuesday evening will honor the recipients of the Stanley C. Israel Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences; the ACS Division of Chemical Education Southwest Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching; the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS; the Southwest Region ACS Award; and the ACS SWRM Student Travel Awards.

Social events. The Women in Chemistry Luncheon on Tuesday will feature Katharine Hayhoe, a cowinner of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize, who will speak about her work on climate awareness and education. On Monday night, transportation will be provided to the Buddy Holly Center for a tour and a reception with food. Student-led walking tours around Texas Tech University will be available during the day.