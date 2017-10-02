Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Crowdfunding

by Bibiana Campos Seijo
October 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

I recently came across an ﻿﻿interesting editorial from 2016 in ACS Central Science. The piece focused on crowdfunding and ﻿﻿how people are applying this movement to the scientific endeavor.﻿

In case you are not familiar with how crowdfunding works, here’s a brief rundown: Typically the person or group of people requesting funding creates an entry for a project on an online platform such as Kickstarter or ﻿﻿Experiment.com (a crowdfunding site dedicated exclusively to supporting scientific projects). Scientists back up their request with an informal proposal, a budget breakdown, endorsements by other scientists, and videos, tables, or graphics that explain in simple terms the work that is going to be carried out. Once all this information is available, the researcher decides how long the appeal is going to be “live,” sets the timer, and waits for the funds to come in.

For those with interest and cash to spare, it is then very easy to browse what’s available and even track how much is being donated and how fast. From that point of view, this truly is publicly funded research: People can decide what area of science they want to invest their dollars in and will know precisely how that money will be spent. I’ll give you an example. On Experiment.com, there is a project to map the microbiome of sour beer. Given the recent revival in craft beers and home brewing, the researchers were interested in elucidating how the different microbes and their abundance affect souring and fermentation. They raised 106% of their target, a total of $6,246. The project is now complete, and the findings are available in the results section of the online appeal. The researchers provided links to interactive charts showing the genomic sequence of bacteria found on malted barley and chemical profiles of the acids that these microbes produce.

So we are not talking about large projects or huge amounts of money, but discrete proposals that cost in the region of tens of thousands of dollars. At these amounts, crowdfunding is a supplement, not an alternative, to traditional sources. Seeking crowdfunding as outlined above does not require academic status, prior funding history, or a publication record. Instead, it requires making a pitch that will capture people’s hearts and minds. Therefore, these platforms have the potential to help ﻿﻿﻿﻿seed the start-up culture﻿. Having a large network or being able to influence groups such as patients with certain diseases may be part of a recipe for success.

One obvious criticism is the lack of peer review and quality control. Interestingly, a large proportion of people seeking funding on these platforms are credentialed scientists. As such, their reputation is at stake and their work is likely to eventually be subject to peer review. Because those checks and balances remain, it is unlikely that any suspicious science will find its way onto a crowdfunding platform.

As a backer, one aspect to consider is that the different platforms have different rules for how and when researchers receive funds. In the most common model, money is transferred to the project creator only if the project achieves or exceeds the target amount. In other cases, the project creator receives any money that has been pledged regardless of the initial target. Also, it is important to note that researchers whose projects are funded through private donations reportedly feel greater—not less—pressure to complete the work and share the results because backers are often friends, family, and personal contacts rather than a faceless, nameless review panel.

What do you think of the concept of crowdfunding as a means of supporting science? If you have donated to such a project, we’d like to hear from you. If you got funding this way, what’s your story?

Views expressed on this page are those of the author and not necessarily those of ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Online platform allows researchers to claim credit for grant peer review
Tell The Rest Of The Story
The Deal With Big Data

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE