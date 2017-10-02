Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Mutation in Zika virus protein linked to microcephaly

Single amino acid change made Zika virus more deadly to developing brain cells

by Bethany Halford
October 2, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 39
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

 

Even though Zika virus was first identified in 1947, the infectious disease remained obscure until a 2015 outbreak in Central and South America. That’s when doctors noted a dramatic rise in infants with underdeveloped heads and brains (a condition known as microcephaly) born to women who were infected with the virus when pregnant. Now, researchers have found that mutation of a single amino acid in one of the Zika virus’s structural proteins, known as prM, may be responsible for causing microcephaly by enabling the virus to kill developing brain cells (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aam7120). A team led by Cheng-Feng Qin of the Beijing Institute of Microbiology & Epidemiology and Zhiheng Xu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences compared three recent strains of Zika virus with one from 2010 and found the more recent versions to be deleterious or deadly to neonatal and fetal mice, whereas the 2010 virus was not. Biochemical sleuthing led them to discover that a serine residue in prM of the 2010 virus had mutated to an asparagine in the more recent strains. When the researchers made this single mutation to a virus that was otherwise identical to the 2010 strain, it was dramatically more deadly to neonatal mice than the unmutated version. When the researchers modified this asparagine to a serine in a 2016 version of the virus, it proved to be less deadly.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A pregnancy supplement stems Zika microcephaly in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Malaria drug prevents Zika-related birth defects in mice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Zika virus requires a fetal neural stem cell protein to replicate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE