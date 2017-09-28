Advertisement

Policy

U.S. FDA targets illegal online drug sales

Agency takes action against unapproved prescription medicines

by Britt E. Erickson
September 28, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 39
As part of the International Internet Week of Action Sept. 12–19, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration cracked down on fraudulent websites selling illegal prescription drugs, including opioids. These are some of the results of FDA’s actions.

13

warning letters
sent to website operators

401

websites targeted

~500

parcels at international mail facilities confiscated

~100

website domains seized


