U.S. FDA targets illegal online drug sales

As part of the International Internet Week of Action Sept. 12–19, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration cracked down on fraudulent websites selling illegal prescription drugs, including opioids. These are some of the results of FDA’s actions.
13
warning letters
sent to website operators
401
websites targeted
~500
parcels at international mail facilities confiscated
~100
website domains seized
