Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Big Data

Big data technique predicts 12% of unknown protein structures

Milestone in modeling yields 100 new protein folds

by Sarah Everts
January 19, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Credit: AAAS/Science
In silico protein modeling has solved the structure of 600 protein families of unknown structure, which include an RNA helicase component, a type of iron transport protein, and 100 novel protein folds (four shown above).

In a milestone achievement for computer-based prediction of protein structure, researchers have reported the three-dimensional conformations of 12% of the protein families that still have unknown structure. The cohort of 600 newly determined protein family structures includes 100 protein folds not found in the Protein Data Bank and 200 membrane proteins (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aah4043).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AAAS/Science
Credit: AAAS/Science

A team led by David Baker of the University of Washington modeled the structures of these proteins using its Rosetta algorithm on a distributed network of volunteer computers. Baker’s team initially deposited some of the predicted structures it found into public databases. In the months afterward, structural biologists serendipitously solved—and confirmed—the 3-D conformation of six of these unknown protein families.

“The similarity is impressive,” comments Johannes Söding of the Max Planck Institute for Biophysical Chemistry, who was not involved in the work. “And these aren’t simple, small proteins—most have several hundred amino acids and complex folds,” Söding says.

For more than two decades, researchers have been building computer models that predict the structure of a protein from its amino acid sequence, achieving only variable levels of success. Baker’s team’s method is based on an idea first floated 20 years ago.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AAAS/Science
Credit: AAAS/Science

Back then, Chris Sander, now at the Broad Institute of Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University, proposed that protein homology—the fact that many different organisms have proteins evolved from a common ancestor protein—could be used to make structure predictions. Homologous proteins have similar amino acid sequences, do similar jobs in cells, and typically have similar overall structures.

If the side chains of two amino acids in a protein are touching, they’ll want to continue touching throughout the course of evolution, Baker explains. “So if one happens to mutate so that it has a larger side chain, then the other amino acid must mutate so that it has a smaller side chain.”

Computer algorithms identify these correlated amino acids using sequence alignments of homologous proteins and advanced statistics. Because the correlated amino acids are typically close in space, this information can be used to predict 3-D structure.

To use this in silico strategy—a type of machine learning algorithm (see page 33)—Baker and coworkers needed many known protein sequences: The more sequences available to compare, the more reliable the modeling outcome. To boost the size of their data set, the researchers collected some of their “known” data from an unexpected source: microbial metagenomics research projects. In these projects, researchers directly sequence DNA from soil, ocean, and gut microbiomes. “No one ever conceived of using these data for protein structure predictions,” Baker says, but the metagenome projects helped the team improve the accuracy of its predictions.

“It’s a brute force, big-data strategy, and it seems to work better than anything else to date,” Söding notes.

 

This article has been translated into Spanish by Divulgame.org and can be found here.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DeepMind releases structure predictions for nearly every known protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Software predicts protein interactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Software predicts more complex protein structures

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE