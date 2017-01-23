Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Caterpillar gut bacteria makes a life-saving antibiotic

Discovery provides more evidence that mining microbiomes could lead to new food preservatives and novel drugs

by Sarah Everts
January 23, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 4
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Credit: Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology
Credit: Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology

Bacteria in the cotton leafworm gut produce the antibiotic mundticin, a peptide that helps protect the insect from virulent pathogens.

Mounting evidence suggests that beneficial gut bacteria can help fight pathogens—just ask anyone who’s successfully tackled a Clostridium difficile infection thanks to a fecal transplant from a healthy donor. However, researchers haven’t had much luck identifying specific species of microbes doing the heroic defense work and the specific molecular weapons they use. That luck could be changing, thanks to a research team led by Wilhelm Boland of the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology and Yongqi Shao of Zhejiang University (Cell Chem. Biol. 2017, DOI: 10.1016/j.chembiol.2016.11.015). The researchers were studying the cotton leafworm, Spodoptera littoralis, a nefarious destroyer of crops in temperate regions worldwide, when they noticed that shortly after caterpillars hatched and started to eat their guts filled with harmful pathogens, including virulent Enterococcus species that can digest the insect from the inside out. The team discovered that with time these bad bacteria were eliminated by an antimicrobial peptide called mundticin produced by another Enterococcus bacterium, E. mundtii. Mundticin is currently being studied as a potential food preservative. The findings support the idea that antimicrobial peptides made by insect gut bacteria might be a source of new antimicrobial food additives or coatings for food contact surfaces, and it lends credence to the hope some researchers have that new antibiotics for humans might be lurking in gut microbiomes of a variety of creatures.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE