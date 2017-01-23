Givaudan buys Activ for organic flavors

The flavors and fragrances company Givaudan has acquired Activ International, a Swiss flavors maker that sells natural and organic flavors, including ones extracted from marine sources and vegetables. Activ has 170 employees and generated sales in 2016 of about $40 million. “Consumers around the world are increasingly demanding more natural and organic products from food and beverage companies,” says Mauricio Graber, president of Givaudan’s flavors division.
