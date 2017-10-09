Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

AkzoNobel has new route to ethyleneamines

Dutch firm claims technology is a ‘game changer’

by Alex Scott
October 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

AkzoNobel says it has developed a breakthrough process for making higher ethyleneamines and derivatives. The new process will reduce raw material consumption and substantially improve cost and environmental performance compared with existing processes, the firm says.

Ethyleneamines are intermediate chemicals for products such as epoxy curing agents, which are in demand for wind turbine fabrication. They are also additives for oil, road materials, and paper. The global ethyleneamines market is between 550,000 and 600,000 metric tons per year, according to IHS Markit.

A schematic of AkzoNobel's new route to ethyleneamines.

The manufacture of ethyleneamines is currently dominated by two routes. One involves the reaction of monoethanolamine (MEA) and ammonia in the presence of a hydrogenation-dehydrogenation catalyst. The second involves reacting ethylene dichloride (EDC) with ammonia. AkzoNobel operates two ethyleneamines plants in Europe, each of which uses one of the processes.

But the MEA process is ineffective at producing high yields of important ethyleneamines featuring three or more ethylene units. The EDC process is expensive and involves undesirable chlorine chemistry.

AkzoNobel is keeping tight-lipped about the specifics of its new chemistry. But a company patent published in August 2017 outlines a process to make ethyleneamines “by reacting an ethanolamine functional compound with an amine functional compound in the presence of a carbon oxide delivering agent.”

The new process generates high yields of amines that contain at least three ethylene units, including diethylenetriamine and triethylenetetramine, the firm says. It claims that the new technology will markedly strengthen its product portfolio.

AkzoNobel is also confident that its breakthrough can unseat existing processes. “We strongly believe it has the potential to become a game changer in the industry,” says Joppe Smit, general manager of the firm’s ethyleneamines business. It plans to build a demonstration plant for the technology in 2018.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Evonik, Dow join to develop propylene glycol from hydrogen peroxide, propylene
AkzoNobel to build chelates plant for Ineos in Cologne
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lanxess Improves Butyl Rubber Route

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE