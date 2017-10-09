CRISPR-focused KSQ launches

KSQ Therapeutics has emerged from stealth mode with $76 million in funding from Polaris Partners to use the powerful gene-editing tool CRISPR to crack open a swath of new drug targets. Building on the work of its academic cofounders—David Sabatini and Tim Wang from MIT; William Hahn from Broad Institute; and Jonathan Weissman from the University of California, San Francisco—KSQ has developed a high-throughput method of using CRISPR to probe gene function. The biotech firm, which already has 40 employees, will initially focus on oncology and immunology drugs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter