Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Engineering cells to pump out fluoropolymers

Feeding fluoromalonate to microbes makes monomer for bioplastics

by Tien Nguyen
October 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Chemists have worked extensively to develop synthetic methods to incorporate fluorine into all types of molecules and materials. But one strategy they haven’t explored much is commandeering the machinery in living cells to biosynthetically produce fluorinated compounds. The challenge is that cells lack the ability to make many fluorinated organic compounds or to metabolize them. A team led by Michelle C. Y. Chang of the University of California, Berkeley, in trying to overcome that limitation, has engineered Escherichia coli host cells to convert a stable, nontoxic compound called fluoromalonate into 2-fluoro-3-hydroxybutyrate, a fluorinated diketide (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2017 DOI: 10.1002/anie.201706696). Chang’s group previously focused on using fluoroacetate as a starting material, but it’s a compound that can poison cells when it’s metabolized. Now, using malonate transporters to introduce fluoromalonate into the cells, the chemists were able to improve the fluorinated compound’s uptake from micromolar to millimolar levels. They also demonstrated that a polymerase enzyme in the engineered cells can act on the fluor­inated diketide monomer to produce the corresponding fluorinated poly(hydroxyalkanoate). Poly(hydroxyalkanoates) are found in products like biodegradable forks and spoons. Chang notes that using biosynthesis for commercial bioplastic production isn’t yet cost-effective, but this strategy could allow chemists to control polymer chain length and other properties in designer applications.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered enzyme flirts with fluoroalkylation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reduction carves path to chiral compounds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chiral organoboranes built by bacteria

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE