Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Measuring pathogen susceptibility to antibiotics

Thirty-minute test could help doctors pick better antibiotics when treating urinary tract infections

by Michael Torrice
October 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A 30-minute test could help doctors assess the antibiotic susceptibility of bacteria in urine samples.
A photo of a urine sample cup.
Credit: Shutterstock
A 30-minute test could help doctors assess the antibiotic susceptibility of bacteria in urine samples.

In just 30 minutes, a new method can determine if the bacteria in a person’s urine sample are vulnerable to a certain antibiotic (Sci. Transl. Med. 2017, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aal3693). Such a test could help doctors better manage antibiotic use when treating urinary tract infections (UTIs) by allowing them to reserve valuable, potent drugs for when other drugs will not work. In the new method, Rustem F. Ismagilov of California Institute of Technology and colleagues incubate bacteria in a urine sample either with or without an antibiotic of choice for 15 minutes. By comparing the bacterial DNA levels between the two conditions, the researchers can determine if the infectious strain is susceptible to the drug. To detect such small differences in DNA levels, the team uses an optimized version of loop-mediated isothermal amplification on a microfluidic chip to count the copies of a certain piece of DNA from Escherichia coli—the most common bacterial culprit in UTIs. The team tested the method on 54 patient samples and found that, 94% of the time, the results agreed with those from the standard culture-based method for determining antibiotic susceptibility, which takes days to yield results. Joseph C. Liao, a urologist at Stanford University School of Medicine, thinks performing such a measurement in 30 minutes is a technical tour de force. He’s interested in seeing the team apply the method to a wider range of microbes and drugs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blood test monitors long-term adherence to HIV medications
Raman imaging identifies which bacteria are susceptible to antibiotics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detecting flu at the doctor’s office

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE