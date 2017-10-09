Two paper chemical businesses are sold

BASF will sell a plant in Pischelsdorf, Austria, that makes styrene-butadiene paper coating dispersions to Synthomer for $35 million. All of the site’s 42 staffers will transfer to Synthomer. BASF says it will hold onto styrene-acrylic dispersion activities in Pischelsdorf and continue to produce styrene-butadiene dispersions in Ludwigshafen, Germany; and Hamina, Finland. Separately, Ecolab will acquire Georgia-Pacific’s paper chemicals unit, which reported 2016 sales of about $43 million. The business sells products that enhance the strength, softness, and durability of paper.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter