Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

A new dipstick test can rapidly distinguish between Zika and dengue fever infections

An international team has developed a way to easily differentiate the closely related viral infections

by Emma Hiolski
October 5, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Two small microcentrifuge tubes hold a small amount of red liquid and paper dipstick tests for dengue and Zika virus indicating Zika infection with no false positive for dengue.
Credit: MIT
Dipstick tests for dengue (left) and Zika (right) accurately identify the presence of Zika virus protein in a sample.

The mosquito-borne viruses, Zika and dengue fever, plague developing countries around the world. Dengue can cause hemorrhagic fever, and Zika can lead to devastating congenital neurological defects. Properly diagnosing a patient with one of these infections is challenging, however, because the viruses are closely related.

Flavivirus nonstructural 1 (NS1) protein, the viral protein commonly targeted by antibody-based diagnostic tests, has approximately 70% sequence similarity between Zika and dengue viruses, says Kimberly Hamad-Schifferli, an engineer at University of Massachusetts, Boston. “It’s very hard to make antibodies that can distinguish between them.”

To tackle this problem, Hamad-Schifferli and Lee Gehrke, an immunobiologist at MIT and Harvard University, led a 53-person international team to develop a simple dipstick test that uses pairs of antibodies to sandwich NS1, allowing the scientists to distinguish between the two viruses (Sci. Transl. Med. 2017, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aan1589).

The team generated hundreds of antibodies against the NS1 protein using animal and cell models and then tested hundreds of antibody pairs to determine which combinations would be most sensitive and specific to the dengue and Zika viral proteins. The top pairs were used in the dipstick tests.

In the assay, gold nanoparticles tagged with one antibody bind to viral proteins in patient serum. The dipstick, coated with a second virus-specific antibody, wicks up the serum. In roughly 15 minutes, the virus protein is “sandwiched” between the two antibodies and the tagged gold nanoparticles accumulate on a test area on the dipstick, creating a red spot. The team confirmed the accuracy of these tests using serum samples from dengue and Zika patients from North and South America and India.

“This is an excellent piece of work,” comments Shamala Devi Sekaran, an immunologist at the University of Malaysia. “It certainly is very impressive, and they managed to evaluate a number of samples from different geographical areas, albeit not all.”

In addition to expanding the pool of clinical Zika and dengue samples, the team hopes to use the new method to develop rapid tests for other mosquito-borne diseases.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Detecting Ebola immunity with a paper test
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diagnosing Ebola immunity with a paper test
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smartphone Microscope Sizes Up Single DNA Molecules

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE