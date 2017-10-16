U.S. FDA tracking pharmaceutical firms in Puerto Rico

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is working with pharmaceutical companies in Puerto Rico to prevent shortages of critical drugs in the aftermath of Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Puerto Rico is home to dozens of drug and medical device manufacturers, which are currently relying on generators for power. Commercial electricity is not expected to be restored on the island for several months. Although FDA is not saying which drugs are likely to be impacted by the back-to-back hurricanes, the agency released these statistics earlier this month:
▸ 40 pharmaceutical and medical device products could be in short supply.
▸ 30% of Puerto Rico’s gross domestic product is attributed to pharmaceuticals and medical devices.
▸ 80% of pharmaceuticals manufactured in Puerto Rico are consumed by U.S. citizens.
▸ 10% of all drugs consumed by Americans are made in Puerto Rico.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter