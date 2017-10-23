Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Neurotoxic snail venom helps researchers better understand the immune system

Team finds that conotoxins known to disrupt the central nervous system can also bind to immune receptors

by Emma Hiolski
October 23, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

A cone snail extends a long, thin tooth into a microfuge tube held in a pair of forceps.
Credit: Alex Holt/NIST
Cone snails deliver their venom with a long, harpoon-like tooth through which scientists collect conotoxins.

Slow-moving, seafaring cone snails paralyze their unsuspecting prey using a harpoon-like tooth to deliver a suite of neurotoxic peptides. These conotoxins have an array of biological activity and bind to a variety of receptors in the vertebrate nervous system. Some of these receptors are also in the immune system, but little is known about how conotoxins affect cells outside the nervous system. To fill in this gap, a team of scientists led by James X. Hartmann of Florida Atlantic University and Frank Marí of NIST investigated immune cell responses to ImI, an α-conotoxin that inhibits α7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptors. The researchers cultured immune cells, exposed them to a bacterial toxin to induce inflammation, then added ImI to observe how it altered the inflammatory response. ImI exposure boosted production of two signaling molecules, TNF-α and IL-8, which play a role in launching an immune response (Sci. Rep. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-11586-2). This work identifies “an important overlap between the immune and central nervous systems in humans,” Marí says. Understanding how other conotoxins interact with immune receptors could aid in developing drug therapies to help the immune system target cancer cells or control bacterial infections, he adds.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE