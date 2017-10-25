Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Adenine base editor excels at fixing point mutations

Editor is more efficient than CRISPR at single-base changes and makes fewer unwanted alterations

by Stu Borman
October 25, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Reaction scheme shows mechanism adenine base editor uses to change AT to GC.
Credit: Adapted from Nature
An adenine base editor changes an A to I and nicks DNA to induce the cell to convert I to G and T to C. 3' and 5' are DNA termini.

Many diseases, such as sickle-cell anemia, are caused by single-base mutations in genomic DNA. Scientists have long searched for methods to correct such single-base mutations, with hopes of possibly developing therapies for these genetic diseases.

Last year David R. Liu of Harvard University and coworkers developed a technique called base editing that fixes some single-base mutations. The method changes a cytosine-guanine (CG) base pair to a thymine-adenine (TA) pair (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature17946 and C&EN, April 25, 2016, page 5). A major missing capability was the ability to go in the opposite direction by transforming AT to GC. Liu’s group has now closed that circle by developing adenine base editing (Nature 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nature24644).

Base editing uses a component of the popular genome-editing technique CRISPR, but it has some advantages over the standard CRISPR method. CRISPR is ideal for inserting and deleting DNA sequences at targeted locations in a genome, but base editing has the edge for single-base changes.

That’s because base editing is significantly more efficient than standard CRISPR at making single base substitutions. Also, base editing makes far fewer unwanted base insertions and deletions, called indels, which could lead to side effects in therapeutic applications.

The fundamental mechanistic difference between the two methods is that standard CRISPR cuts double-stranded DNA straight through, which can lead to indels, whereas base editing modifies DNA strands directly without making such cuts.

Liu and coworkers developed last year’s base editor by combining three proteins: a cytidine deaminase, a natural enzyme that converts C to uridine (U); a mutated Cas9 CRISPR enzyme that doesn’t cut DNA but uses an associated guide RNA to target specific DNA sequences; and a protein that prevents reversion of U back to C. After the cytidine deaminase changes C to U, the base editor nicks the strand opposite the modification to induce cellular machinery to replace G with A and change U to T.

Labs around the world have used this type of base editing to correct or install point mutations in a wide variety of organisms, including bacteria, fungi, rice, wheat, corn, tomatoes, fish, and mice. A Chinese group used it in human embryos to repair a mutation that causes the blood disease β-thalassemia.

Converting AT to GC is a much more difficult task than going from CG to TA because no natural enzyme converts A to a base resembling G or changes T to a C-like base in DNA. Liu and coworkers solved that problem by using directed evolution and enzyme engineering to convert a bacterial adenosine deaminase that normally works in RNA into a deoxyadenosine deaminase that converts A to inosine (I) in DNA. The researchers use a conjugate of the deoxyadenosine deaminase with a catalytically impaired Cas9 to convert A to I at a target site and to nick the opposite strand. The cell’s machinery then completes the process, converting I to G and T to C.

Adenine base editing’s average efficiency at making single-base changes is 53%, about an order of magnitude better than standard CRISPR. The new method also makes many orders of magnitude fewer indels. Working in human cells, Liu and coworkers used adenine base editing to correct a point mutation that causes the iron-storage disorder hemochromatosis and to install mutations that protect against sickle cell anemia.

Adenine base editing “is a really exciting addition to the genome-engineering toolbox,” comments Feng Zhang of the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, whose group pioneered the use of CRISPR for mammalian genome editing. “This work, in combination with the Liu lab’s earlier work on base editors, gives scientists new ways to make single-base changes at the level of DNA.” Zhang’s group just developed the first technique for using CRISPR to edit RNA instead of DNA.

Base editors “will be useful to the scientific community to create genomes altered with exquisite precision for a variety of basic science studies,” says Peter A. Beal of the University of California, Davis. “There is also the potential to develop these enzymes as therapeutics for genetic diseases caused by specific mutations. However, beyond relatively easily targeted organs, genomic therapies like this will require significant advances in methods to deliver the large biological molecules involved to the diseased tissues.”

This article has been translated into Spanish by Divulgame.org and can be found here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New system cuts RNA using only small molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New type of base editor works on mitochondrial DNA

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE